A flash from the past: Astronomers search for life in space

By Samantha Wright
Published March 6, 2025 at 1:46 PM MST
One of the places where Dr. Smith does her research.
Dr. Rachel Smith studying forming stars at a large, ground-based optical-infrared telescope.
This is an image showing the hot dust surrounding one of the massive forming stars that Dr. Smith studies.
What do you think of when you think of extraterrestrial life? Little green men? Microbes on Mars?

Dr. Rachel Smith is an observational astronomer who is searching for extraterrestrial life by studying the scientific processes of our universe.

She’s the head of the Astronomy and Astrophysics Research Lab and the curator of meteorites at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and she's also a professor at Appalachian State University. She's the featured speaker tomorrow at First Friday Astronomy courtesy of the Boise State Department of Physics.

Idaho Matters Open Space
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
