A flash from the past: Astronomers search for life in space

What do you think of when you think of extraterrestrial life? Little green men? Microbes on Mars?

Dr. Rachel Smith is an observational astronomer who is searching for extraterrestrial life by studying the scientific processes of our universe.

She’s the head of the Astronomy and Astrophysics Research Lab and the curator of meteorites at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and she's also a professor at Appalachian State University. She's the featured speaker tomorrow at First Friday Astronomy courtesy of the Boise State Department of Physics.

