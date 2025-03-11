© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Hospital improves energy efficiency with sustainable practices

By Samantha Wright
Published March 11, 2025 at 1:53 PM MDT
John Morton
/
Flickr

Hospitals spend a lot of money on their energy bills, and many health systems want to cut their costs without hurting patients and try to help the environment at the same time.

Gundersen Health System is a Wisconsin-based medical system that managed to do that and more, becoming energy independent using insulation, cooling towers, and building a new geothermal heat system under their parking lot.

A new project was born out of Gundersen’s transformation. It’s called "Eneration" and its mission is to help hospitals meet their sustainable energy goals and eliminate 5 million tons of CO2 in the process.

Eneration CEO Alan Eber will be speaking Wednesday March 12, as part of St. Luke’s next St. Luke's Climate and Health Series.He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Tags
Idaho Matters HospitalsSustainability
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate