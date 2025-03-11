Hospital improves energy efficiency with sustainable practices

Hospitals spend a lot of money on their energy bills, and many health systems want to cut their costs without hurting patients and try to help the environment at the same time.

Gundersen Health System is a Wisconsin-based medical system that managed to do that and more, becoming energy independent using insulation, cooling towers, and building a new geothermal heat system under their parking lot.

A new project was born out of Gundersen’s transformation. It’s called "Eneration" and its mission is to help hospitals meet their sustainable energy goals and eliminate 5 million tons of CO2 in the process.

Eneration CEO Alan Eber will be speaking Wednesday March 12, as part of St. Luke’s next St. Luke's Climate and Health Series.He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

