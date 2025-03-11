© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How scientists are using dragonflies to study mercury in our waterways

By Samantha Wright
Published March 11, 2025 at 1:48 PM MDT
citizen scientiests.jpg
Citizen scientists at Acadia National Park (Maine) look at a dragonfly larvae.
/ NPS Photo
Dragonfly Mercury Project sampling site at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge (DEFL) in 2022.
deeflat.jpg
Dragonfly Mercury Project sampling site at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge (DEFL) in 2022.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
Dragonfly Larvae.
Dragonfly-Aeshnidae-larvae 1.jpg
Dragonfly Larvae.
Brandon Kowalski / USGS
caption: Moonshine Cave at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve
moon cave.jpg
caption: Moonshine Cave at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve
NPS photograph from Owen

Mercury is a toxic chemical that can have devastating effects when it gets into our environment, especially our waterways. Figuring out where it’s contaminating our lakes and rivers is the first step to getting it out of our water.

For more than a decade, scientists have been using baby dragonflies to measure mercury levels around the country and they've been using citizen scientists, especially kids to help.

USGS research ecologist's and co-authors of the study Christopher Kotalik and Collin Eagles Smith, as well as co-author and national park service ecologist Colleen Flanagan Pritz, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

