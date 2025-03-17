A look at cattle mutilations and rural ranch life

For years, ranchers in eastern Oregon have gone out into the vast rangeland where their cattle graze and found their cows dead and mutilated.

This mysterious phenomenon has given rise to rumors of Satan worshippers, and even alien experiments, but no one has been able to explain how or why this happens.

During a recent resurgence of cattle deaths a trio of filmmakers decided to take a closer look. They went looking for answers and found more than they bargained for.

What started out as a search for answers to a decades-old mystery turned into an ode to the ranchers who are “clinging to the legacies of the Western cowboy life in contemporary America.”