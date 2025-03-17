© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A look at cattle mutilations and rural ranch life

By Samantha Wright
Published March 17, 2025 at 1:35 PM MDT
1 of 6  — Colby w Skull_NODOB_2311108_3996_wColor.01_15_06_02.Still012.png
Not One Drop of Blood
Cattle graze on large tracts of land in Eastern Oregon.
2 of 6  — Trailer_231128_Froth_Copy.01_15_22_22.Still047.jpg
Cattle graze on large tracts of land in Eastern Oregon.
Not One Drop of Blood
3 of 6  — Newspapers_Trailer_231120_Froth.00_00_30_21.Still005.jpg
Not One Drop of Blood
Morning breaks in rural Eastern Oregon.
4 of 6  — Trailer_231120_Froth_Copy.00_45_09_20.Still015.jpg
Morning breaks in rural Eastern Oregon.
Not One Drop of Blood
5 of 6  — Cattle drone_Trailer_231128_Froth_Copy.00_29_06_13.Still049.jpg
Not One Drop of Blood
A cowboy gets ready to separate cattle.
6 of 6  — clare Trailer_231128_Froth_Copy.00_26_49_18.Still029.jpg
A cowboy gets ready to separate cattle.
Not One Drop of Blood

For years, ranchers in eastern Oregon have gone out into the vast rangeland where their cattle graze and found their cows dead and mutilated.

This mysterious phenomenon has given rise to rumors of Satan worshippers, and even alien experiments, but no one has been able to explain how or why this happens.

During a recent resurgence of cattle deaths a trio of filmmakers decided to take a closer look. They went looking for answers and found more than they bargained for.

What started out as a search for answers to a decades-old mystery turned into an ode to the ranchers who are “clinging to the legacies of the Western cowboy life in contemporary America.”

Here to tell Idaho Matters about their film Not One Drop of Blood, and how their time living the ranch life changed their outlook, are directors Jackson Devereux and Lachlie Hinton along with producer Anna King, a senior correspondent for Northwest Public Broadcasting. The documentary makes its debut during Treefort in Boise on March 28.

Tags
Idaho Matters FilmfortTreefort Music FestCattleRanching
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate