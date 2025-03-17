Widowed women find hope in Idaho

Losing a loved one is devastating, especially if that person is the love of your life. And when a woman loses her partner, she finds herself alone and isolated, often struggling emotionally and financially as she tries to raise their children alone.

Marni Henderson has faced this kind of grief and as she tried to rebuild her life after her husband died, she realized how few resources there are out there to help women who are widowed.

So she founded Sunrise Retreats . It’s a program exclusively for women who have lost their partner, to try and give them the love and skills they need to find hope again in their lives.

Marni joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about her journey.