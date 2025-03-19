Deputy ambassador to Rwanda comes to Boise

The country of Rwanda is still recovering from the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. The country is going through a period of healing and recovery while rebuilding the social and political systems that collapsed during that period.

Dr. Arthur Asiimwe is the Deputy Chief of Mission at the embassy of Rwanda in Washington, D.C., and he’s coming to Boise at the invitation of the Boise Committee on Foreign Relations. The committee’s primary goal is to advance dialogue on foreign relations and Dr. Asiimwe will be at the Mar. 25 meeting in Boise.

Before he became deputy ambassador, he wore a variety of hats, including chairing the Africa Union of Broadcasters and working as a correspondent for Reuters. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.