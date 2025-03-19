© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Deputy ambassador to Rwanda comes to Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:02 PM MDT
The Rwanda landscape.
glenndrumming
/
Flickr

The country of Rwanda is still recovering from the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. The country is going through a period of healing and recovery while rebuilding the social and political systems that collapsed during that period.

Dr. Arthur Asiimwe is the Deputy Chief of Mission at the embassy of Rwanda in Washington, D.C., and he’s coming to Boise at the invitation of the Boise Committee on Foreign Relations. The committee’s primary goal is to advance dialogue on foreign relations and Dr. Asiimwe will be at the Mar. 25 meeting in Boise.

Before he became deputy ambassador, he wore a variety of hats, including chairing the Africa Union of Broadcasters and working as a correspondent for Reuters. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Africa
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
