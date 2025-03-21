© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Killers of the Flower Moon star speaks out about Idaho's public lands

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:43 PM MDT
The South Fork Willow Creek area covers 320 acres east of Avimor and north of Hidden Springs.
Land Trust of the Treasure Valley
The South Fork Willow Creek area covers 320 acres east of Avimor and north of Hidden Springs.

Idaho’s public lands are under threat from development, climate change and the push to privatize some of that land, putting wildlife habitats and outdoor space at risk.

Conservation Voters for Idaho is one organization trying to protect these lands for future generations. They're planning a rally March 21 in Boise to celebrate those lands and advocate for keeping public lands public.

Alexis Pickering, Conservation Voters for Idaho executive director, and actor Chance Rush, who starred in the Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, joined Idaho Matters to talk about the rally and why public lands hold a special place in their hearts.

Idaho Matters ConservationPublic LandsConservation Voters of Idaho
