Killers of the Flower Moon star speaks out about Idaho's public lands

Idaho’s public lands are under threat from development, climate change and the push to privatize some of that land, putting wildlife habitats and outdoor space at risk.

Conservation Voters for Idaho is one organization trying to protect these lands for future generations. They're planning a rally March 21 in Boise to celebrate those lands and advocate for keeping public lands public.

Alexis Pickering, Conservation Voters for Idaho executive director, and actor Chance Rush, who starred in the Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, joined Idaho Matters to talk about the rally and why public lands hold a special place in their hearts.

