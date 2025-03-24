© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New law alters Medicaid Expansion program

By Samantha Wright
Published March 24, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
A man standing in front of a small microphone wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue tie and a grey jacket. His hands are up near his chest.
Otto Kitsinger
/
AP
In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho.

Last Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 345 into law in a private ceremony at the Statehouse.

The new law makes sweeping changes to Idaho's voter-approved Medicaid Expansion, and it would also have an effect on the rest of the Medicaid program in the Gem State.

We wanted to break down the law into three parts: what the law says it wants to do, why some of that might be tricky and how it will affect Idaho and the people on Medicaid.

Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters MedicaidIdaho Legislature
Samantha Wright
See stories by Samantha Wright

