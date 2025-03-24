New law alters Medicaid Expansion program

Last Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 345 into law in a private ceremony at the Statehouse.

The new law makes sweeping changes to Idaho's voter-approved Medicaid Expansion, and it would also have an effect on the rest of the Medicaid program in the Gem State.

We wanted to break down the law into three parts: what the law says it wants to do, why some of that might be tricky and how it will affect Idaho and the people on Medicaid.

Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

