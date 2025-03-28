© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 28, 2025

By Samantha Wright
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:41 PM MDT
Idaho Capitol Dome
Emilie Ritter Saunders
/
Boise State Public Radio

A potential camping ban in the Idaho Legislature has some worried, Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp has resigned but is still the topic of debate in the Statehouse, some lawmakers want to repeal the Empowering Parents program and a bill protecting power companies from lawsuits related to wildfires is on its way to the governor's desk.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureEducationWildfires
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate