Hells Canyon National Recreation Area celebrates 50 years

It is a place of extremes, from five feet of snow in the winter to 110 degrees of heat in the summer, from sagebrush to spruce trees, from Rocky Mountain elk to chukars. The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area is also extremely beautiful.

This year, this incredible natural wonder turns 50 and the Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State University and the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research at the University of Idaho have teamed up to look back at its creation and to celebrate this 650,000-acre national treasure.

Dr. Katherine Himes, the director of the McClure Center along with Dr. Emily Wakild and the Cecil Andrus endowed chair for the environment and public lands at Boise State University joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

