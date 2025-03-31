© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Hells Canyon National Recreation Area celebrates 50 years

By Samantha Wright
Published March 31, 2025 at 1:47 PM MDT
Hells Canyon NRA
/
Katherine Himes

It is a place of extremes, from five feet of snow in the winter to 110 degrees of heat in the summer, from sagebrush to spruce trees, from Rocky Mountain elk to chukars. The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area is also extremely beautiful.

This year, this incredible natural wonder turns 50 and the Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State University and the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research at the University of Idaho have teamed up to look back at its creation and to celebrate this 650,000-acre national treasure.

Dr. Katherine Himes, the director of the McClure Center along with Dr. Emily Wakild and the Cecil Andrus endowed chair for the environment and public lands at Boise State University joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Hells Canyon
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate