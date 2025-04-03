'It. Goes. So. Fast.:' An author interview with NPR'S Mary Louise Kelly

While she was hosting All Things Considered, Mary Louise Kelly wrote a book titled "It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs."

If you've ever struggled with work-life balance, especially as a parent, you will identify with her struggles while parenting and working for NPR. The book turned into a bestseller and is coming out in paperback, so she joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the book and this very personal chapter of her life.

