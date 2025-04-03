© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
'It. Goes. So. Fast.:' An author interview with NPR'S Mary Louise Kelly

By Samantha Wright
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:37 PM MDT
While she was hosting All Things Considered, Mary Louise Kelly wrote a book titled "It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs."

If you've ever struggled with work-life balance, especially as a parent, you will identify with her struggles while parenting and working for NPR. The book turned into a bestseller and is coming out in paperback, so she joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the book and this very personal chapter of her life.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
