How are Idaho investors dealing with a volatile stock market?
If you watched the news or the stock market last week you may have noticed some wide swings in the financial market.
A lot of the ups and downs had to do with the Trump Administration's new tariffs against other countries which made the market nervous and uncertain.
So what should the average investor or someone with a stock-based retirement account do in these situations?
Jason Norris is the Director of Equity Research and Portfolio Management with Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. He joined Idaho Matters again to talk about the stock market and about their new microlearning program Dollar$ense.