© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

An economic outlook: Here's how Idaho is doing so far

By Samantha Wright
Published July 31, 2024 at 2:03 PM MDT
A stack of money.
401(K) 2012
/
Flickr

Idaho’s fiscal year started on July 1. The state government is already ramping up for next year’s Idaho legislative session, and state agencies have just a few weeks left to send their budget proposals to legislators, who will spend our tax dollars.

Jason Norris keeps a close eye on Idaho's economy. He’s the director of portfolio management at Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, and he was born and raised in Boise, so he knows all about the Gem State and how our economy works.

When we talked to Jason in January, he gave us his predictions about Idaho's unemployment rate, a possible recession, inflation and how Idaho is doing after the height of the COVID pandemic.

We wanted to bring him on to see how the economy has changed over the last few months, so he joined Idaho Matters for a mid-year economic outlook for Idaho.

Tags
Idaho Matters EconomyInflation
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate