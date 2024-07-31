An economic outlook: Here's how Idaho is doing so far

Idaho’s fiscal year started on July 1. The state government is already ramping up for next year’s Idaho legislative session, and state agencies have just a few weeks left to send their budget proposals to legislators, who will spend our tax dollars.

Jason Norris keeps a close eye on Idaho's economy. He’s the director of portfolio management at Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, and he was born and raised in Boise, so he knows all about the Gem State and how our economy works.

When we talked to Jason in January, he gave us his predictions about Idaho's unemployment rate, a possible recession, inflation and how Idaho is doing after the height of the COVID pandemic.

We wanted to bring him on to see how the economy has changed over the last few months, so he joined Idaho Matters for a mid-year economic outlook for Idaho.