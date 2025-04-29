© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Inciting online terror: The hidden life of Matthew Allison

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 29, 2025 at 1:43 PM MDT
Warren R.M. Stuart
/
Flickr

To many people, Matthew Allison was a likable, goofy guy who was a popular DJ in Boise’s electronic music scene. However, prosecutors say he had a much darker and more sinister side to him.

Using the handle BTC, law enforcement says he was a key figure in a network of white supremacist and neo-Nazi chat groups and channels known as Terrorgram.

Allison was arrested in September and he’s facing federal terrorism charges.

Against his attorney’s advice, Allison decided to tell his side of the story to journalists with ProPublica and Frontline. Journalist James Bandler with ProPublica joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his reporting.

Tags
Idaho Matters White SupremacyTerrorism
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate