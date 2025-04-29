Inciting online terror: The hidden life of Matthew Allison

To many people, Matthew Allison was a likable, goofy guy who was a popular DJ in Boise’s electronic music scene. However, prosecutors say he had a much darker and more sinister side to him.

Using the handle BTC, law enforcement says he was a key figure in a network of white supremacist and neo-Nazi chat groups and channels known as Terrorgram.

Allison was arrested in September and he’s facing federal terrorism charges.

Against his attorney’s advice, Allison decided to tell his side of the story to journalists with ProPublica and Frontline. Journalist James Bandler with ProPublica joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his reporting.

