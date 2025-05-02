Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 2, 2025

The Empowering Parents program has been shut down just weeks after Idaho passed a $50 million private education tax credit. Public pool health inspections will soon be going away, after losing their visas handful of international Idaho students have regained their legal status and a $50 million child abuse claim has been filed against the Boise School District.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

