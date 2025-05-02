© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 2, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 2, 2025 at 1:55 PM MDT
City of Boise Parks and Rec

The Empowering Parents program has been shut down just weeks after Idaho passed a $50 million private education tax credit. Public pool health inspections will soon be going away, after losing their visas handful of international Idaho students have regained their legal status and a $50 million child abuse claim has been filed against the Boise School District.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
