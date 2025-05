You may know Dave Barry as the 1988 Pulitzer Prize winner for commentary or for his nationally syndicated humor column for the Miami Herald that ran from 1983 until 2005 or even from the CBS sitcom "Dave’s World" that was based on his humor writings.

Well, now Dave Barry is back with his memoir, "Class Clown: The Memoirs of a Professional Wiseass," and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.