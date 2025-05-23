© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Our changing climate: The impacts of our health care system

By Hannah Gardoski,
Samantha Wright
Published May 23, 2025 at 2:46 PM MDT
Idaho Matters has taken a deep dive into how the changing climate is affecting our health.

What kind of impact are hospitals having on our climate? How are medical professionals working to make health care more sustainable? And what can we do to reduce the medical field's footprint?

These were all questions we wanted to explore this year, and we've gathered those conversations together in our series "How we're adapting to a changing climate."

So join us as we find answers and look at ways to make positive changes to our health and planet.

Idaho Matters Climate ChangeHealth CareHospitals
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
