Our changing climate: The impacts of our health care system

Idaho Matters has taken a deep dive into how the changing climate is affecting our health.

What kind of impact are hospitals having on our climate? How are medical professionals working to make health care more sustainable? And what can we do to reduce the medical field's footprint?

These were all questions we wanted to explore this year, and we've gathered those conversations together in our series "How we're adapting to a changing climate."

So join us as we find answers and look at ways to make positive changes to our health and planet.

