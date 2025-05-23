© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 23, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM MDT
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
Kyle Green/AP
/
FR171837 AP
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

Lori Vallow Daybell was recently found guilty in a trial in Arizona, an interesting discussion happened earlier this week at one of JFAC’s spring meeting stops in Idaho Falls and the Idaho National Laboratory is currently building its first new nuclear reactor in 50 years.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

