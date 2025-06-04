© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters

The heart whisperer: How one Idaho cardiologist changed the medical landscape

By Samantha Wright
Published June 4, 2025 at 1:26 PM MDT
Dr. Steve Writer
ACMS
Dr. Steve Writer

For 65 years the Ada County Medical Society has been bringing doctors and medical professionals together to build a stronger community.

Every year the group honors those who have contributed significantly to the local medical community, and Idaho Matters was honored to receive a "Friend of Medicine Award."

Since 1991, the ACMS has recognized those “exemplifying the highest professional ideals.” This year they gave their Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Steven Writer with the Saint Alphonsus Heart Institute.

Dr. Writer joins Idaho Matters to talk about his career.

Heart Health
