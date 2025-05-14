Idaho Matters recognized by ACMS with Friend of Medicine Award

For 65 years, the Ada County Medical Society has been bringing doctors and medical professionals together to build a stronger community .

And since 1991, the ACMS has recognized those “exemplifying the highest professional ideals” with their Physician of the Year award. Past recipients include the CMO of St. Luke’s Health System, Dr. Jim Souza, Dr. Sky Blue and state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn.

This year, the ACMS decided to diversify that recognition with a "Friend of Medicine" award to recognize “any individual or organization that has contributed significantly as an advocate and champion of the local medical community and healthcare ecosystem.”

The executive director of the ACMS, Steven Reames, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.