© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
Station News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters recognized by ACMS with Friend of Medicine Award

By Samantha Wright
Published May 14, 2025 at 12:59 PM MDT
From left to right: Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette and Hannah Gardoski
Katie Kloppenburg
/
Boise State Public Radio
From left to right: Samantha Wright, Gemma Gaudette and Hannah Gardoski

For 65 years, the Ada County Medical Society has been bringing doctors and medical professionals together to build a stronger community.

And since 1991, the ACMS has recognized those “exemplifying the highest professional ideals” with their Physician of the Year award. Past recipients include the CMO of St. Luke’s Health System, Dr. Jim Souza, Dr. Sky Blue and state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn.

This year, the ACMS decided to diversify that recognition with a "Friend of Medicine" award to recognize “any individual or organization that has contributed significantly as an advocate and champion of the local medical community and healthcare ecosystem.”

The executive director of the ACMS, Steven Reames, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters HealthDoctors RoundtableNews Awards
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate