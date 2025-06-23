© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How Idaho businesses are navigating tariffs

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 23, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
Idaho may be known for its scenic beauty and agriculture, but it’s also a powerhouse in global trade.

With more than $4 billion in exports every year, the state’s economy is driven by everything from dairy and wheat to high tech and manufactured goods, supporting more than 16,000 jobs. While small businesses make up 85% of the state’s exporters, many are feeling the pressure from tariffs.

Rendi Bell, chair of the Idaho District Export Council, and Kristin Kyle-McQuesten, treasurer of the Idaho District Export Council, joined Idaho Matters to take a closer look at how Idaho businesses are navigating global challenges.

Idaho Matters Idaho EconomyTariffSmall Business
