© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

West Valley Humane Society in need of funds to keep its doors open

By Samantha Wright
Published June 26, 2025 at 1:44 PM MDT
Little kittens in a cage of a shelter for homeless animals
Okssi
/
Adobe Stock

We talked with the Mayor of Caldwell after the city announced it might not be able to keep paying the West Valley Humane Society to take care of strays in Canyon County.

At issue is a rate hike proposed by West Valley from about $70,000 to more than half a million dollars.

West Valley says it's been undercharging for its services for years, and it needs the increase just to pay the bills.

Caldwell says in order to pay for the rate hike, it might have to forgo new police officers and firefighters. The issue came to a head last week at a public hearing where Caldwell residents voiced their concerns.

After having a conversation with the mayor, Idaho Matters sat down with West Valley Treasurer Tyler Byers and Public Operations Manager Emily Gamble to get both sides of this story.

Tags
Idaho Matters CaldwellPetsCanyon County
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate