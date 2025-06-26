West Valley Humane Society in need of funds to keep its doors open

We talked with the Mayor of Caldwell after the city announced it might not be able to keep paying the West Valley Humane Society to take care of strays in Canyon County.

At issue is a rate hike proposed by West Valley from about $70,000 to more than half a million dollars.

West Valley says it's been undercharging for its services for years, and it needs the increase just to pay the bills.

Caldwell says in order to pay for the rate hike, it might have to forgo new police officers and firefighters. The issue came to a head last week at a public hearing where Caldwell residents voiced their concerns.

After having a conversation with the mayor, Idaho Matters sat down with West Valley Treasurer Tyler Byers and Public Operations Manager Emily Gamble to get both sides of this story.