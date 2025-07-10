© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters

Hands-on helpers: Volunteers give the Boise foothills' burn scar a fighting chance

By Samantha Wright
Published July 10, 2025 at 1:16 PM MDT
Last year, 10,000 acres burned in the Boise foothills. Let that sink in: 10,000 acres of food and shelter for birds and animals like elk and mule deer.

Now, volunteers head out each Tuesday to part of the landscape to water new plants by hand. They’re also weeding some of the area by hand to help give the new plants a fighting chance.

To find out more about the restoration, Idaho Matters was joined by Jon Mathews, a core volunteer with the Golden Eagle Audubon Society, and Ann Moser, a wildlife biologist at Boise River Wildlife Management Area, as well as Danae Fails, stewardship coordinator with the Society.

Tags
Idaho Matters WildfiresRestorationIdaho Department of Fish and Game
Samantha Wright
