Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Plastic lumber: Boise State team develops a new method for recycling

By Samantha Wright
Published July 10, 2025 at 1:15 PM MDT
1 of 2  — IMG_20250519_080432137.jpg
Scott Phillips
2 of 2  — underscore bench.png
Scott Phillips

What happens when your toddler outgrows all those cars, dinosaurs, playsets and other fun plastic toys?

That’s the question one child asked Boise State University as a part of their Question by Kids series, where a kid asks a question and the University’s 1,400 researchers and faculty tackle the answer.

Dr. Scott Phillips is a professor with the Micron School of Materials Science and Engineering, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell the answer.

