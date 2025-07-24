A new book explores the stories of 'Olympic athletes under the radar'

© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
In 1984 in Los Angeles, a 39-year-old woman ran the inaugural women’s Olympic marathon. She finished the grueling race bent over and barely able to walk, but she crossed the finish line and became an example of endurance and perseverance.

Gabriele Andresen-Schiess lives in Sun Valley now, and her amazing story is just one of many Olympic athletes, and it’s been chronicled in a new book, “Hero Redefined: Profiles of Olympic Athletes Under the Radar."

Gabriele joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about her story along with author Doug Levy. They’ll both be at the Community Library in Ketchum next Wednesday, July 30.

