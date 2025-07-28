© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal Funding for Public Media is gone. Donate now
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho judge blocks immigration status checks for HIV treatment

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 28, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
SalFalko
/
Flickr

A federal judge has blocked Idaho from enforcing new rules that would have limited access to HIV treatment based on immigration status.

The case, Davids v. Adams, puts a hold on part of House Bill 135, meaning qualified Idahoans can still get care through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, no matter their immigration status.

Doctors and advocates are calling it a major win for public health and immigrant communities.

Paul Southwick, legal director with the ACLU of Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this.

Tags
Idaho Matters HealthACLU IdahoImmigration
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate