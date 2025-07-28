Idaho judge blocks immigration status checks for HIV treatment

A federal judge has blocked Idaho from enforcing new rules that would have limited access to HIV treatment based on immigration status.

The case, Davids v. Adams, puts a hold on part of House Bill 135, meaning qualified Idahoans can still get care through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, no matter their immigration status.

Doctors and advocates are calling it a major win for public health and immigrant communities.

Paul Southwick, legal director with the ACLU of Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this.