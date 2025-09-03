© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.
Idaho Matters

Hemingway seminar returns for 17th year

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 3, 2025 at 1:50 PM MDT
Throughout his life, Ernest Hemingway was inspired by many places, including Ketchum, Idaho, where he lived his final years.

So it only seems appropriate that’s where the annual Ernest Hemingway Seminar is held.

The two-and-a-half-day event is hosted by The Community Library in Ketchum, and Martha Williams, program and education director of The Community Library joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

