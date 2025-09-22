© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Why the job Idaho superintendent is getting harder to fill

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 22, 2025 at 1:57 PM MDT
Over the years, the job of a district superintendent in Idaho has changed drastically, requiring more from the role and those who take it on. Increasing workloads, insufficient staff and lagging compensation have made a job that was once considered a privilege into one that many no longer want.

Reporter Emma Epperly with Idaho Education News took a deep dive into these issues in a new series on the superintendency and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

