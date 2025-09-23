© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Donate Today
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Feel It All:' Athlete Drew Petersen brings mental health story to Idaho amid concerning suicide rates

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 23, 2025 at 2:20 PM MDT
Feel It All Film
/
Drew Petersen

When it comes to suicide, Idaho is often found among the list of states in our country with the highest rates. That’s why a group of Boise nonprofits are working together to address the issue with a series of events meant to raise awareness and spark change.

At the center of this effort is Drew Petersen. He's a professional skier and ultrarunner who knows what it’s like to struggle with mental health. Petersen has a whole film centered around the topic called “Feel It All," which will be screening several times at the Egyptian Theatre throughout the week.

He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Suicide Prevention
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate