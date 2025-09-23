'Feel It All:' Athlete Drew Petersen brings mental health story to Idaho amid concerning suicide rates
When it comes to suicide, Idaho is often found among the list of states in our country with the highest rates. That’s why a group of Boise nonprofits are working together to address the issue with a series of events meant to raise awareness and spark change.
At the center of this effort is Drew Petersen. He's a professional skier and ultrarunner who knows what it’s like to struggle with mental health. Petersen has a whole film centered around the topic called “Feel It All," which will be screening several times at the Egyptian Theatre throughout the week.
He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.