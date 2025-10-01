© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: October 1, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 1, 2025 at 1:36 PM MDT
A major medical breakthrough is offering some hope for families battling Huntington’s disease.

Scientists have developed a treatment that targets the faulty gene at the root of the disorder. Early trials show it can, in some cases, even reverse symptoms.

While more testing is needed, experts are calling this the most significant advance in decades for Huntington’s patients.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news that is making headlines.

COVID-19 Medicaid Doctors Roundtable
