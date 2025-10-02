From church to the jukebox: The rise of rock ’n’ roll

In the 1950s, a new and distinct sound changed the face of music.

Blending blues, gospel and jazz, rock ’n’ roll captured the spirit of a generation marching to its own beat. Driving that beat were trailblazers like Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Big Joe Turner, as well as legends like Elvis and Chuck Berry.

This month, Dr. Kim Ganong, an adjunct professor with Boise State University’s Department of Music, will be exploring the history in a series of presentations with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. She joined Idaho Matters for a preview.