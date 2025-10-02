© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance and upgrades at Brundage may affect the signal in McCall and surrounding areas. Work should be completed by the end of Thursday.
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

From church to the jukebox: The rise of rock ’n’ roll

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 2, 2025 at 1:39 PM MDT
Eddie Cotton and the Mississippi Cotton Club.
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
Eddie Cotton and the Mississippi Cotton Club.

In the 1950s, a new and distinct sound changed the face of music.

Blending blues, gospel and jazz, rock ’n’ roll captured the spirit of a generation marching to its own beat. Driving that beat were trailblazers like Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Big Joe Turner, as well as legends like Elvis and Chuck Berry.

This month, Dr. Kim Ganong, an adjunct professor with Boise State University’s Department of Music, will be exploring the history in a series of presentations with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. She joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Tags
Idaho Matters Osher InstituteMusic
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate