Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 3, 2025
A missing hiker was rescued in central Idaho, a new law is requiring schools to show videos of fetal development, Boise is shutting down two popular pickleball courts and we take a look at what it takes to harvest potatoes.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sarah Cutler, reporter for the Idaho Statesman
- Emma Epperly with Idaho Education News
- Nate Sunderland, Managing Editor, EastIdahoNews.com