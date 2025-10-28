© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Breaking the silence: Men, mental health and society

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 28, 2025 at 1:45 PM MDT
Author Peggy Orenstein's new book, Boys & Sex, is based on extensive interviews with more than 100 college and college-bound boys and young men across the U.S. between the ages of 16 and 22 on intimacy, consent and navigating masculinity. They spanned a broad range of races, religions, classes and sexual orientations.

Boys and men are struggling with their education, their mental health, and even addiction, and many of them are doing it in silence.

So what’s going on? And what does masculinity have to do with it?

Dr. Matthew Genuchi, an associate professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Boise State University, will be answering this question in his upcoming lecture at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute next month. He joined Idaho Matters for a sneak peak.

Idaho Matters Osher Institute
