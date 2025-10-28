Breaking the silence: Men, mental health and society
Boys and men are struggling with their education, their mental health, and even addiction, and many of them are doing it in silence.
So what’s going on? And what does masculinity have to do with it?
Dr. Matthew Genuchi, an associate professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Boise State University, will be answering this question in his upcoming lecture at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute next month. He joined Idaho Matters for a sneak peak.