'Witness to War:' The remarkable transformation of a soldier turned doctor
In 1969, Charlie Clements entered the Vietnam War as a pilot.
After nine months though, something had shifted: his moral convictions had changed and he asked to be reassigned. As a result, he was put in a psychiatric ward and later discharged from the Air Force.
This set him on a new path, trading in his wings for a stethoscope. Clements became a doctor and again went back to war, this time in El Salvador, where he cared for civilians behind enemy lines.
His story became an Oscar-winning film called “Witness to War,” and next month he’ll be sharing this film and more of his story at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.