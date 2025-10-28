© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Witness to War:' The remarkable transformation of a soldier turned doctor

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 28, 2025 at 1:47 PM MDT
American soldiers advance through a rice paddy during the Vietnam War.
PBS
American soldiers advance through a rice paddy during the Vietnam War.

In 1969, Charlie Clements entered the Vietnam War as a pilot.

After nine months though, something had shifted: his moral convictions had changed and he asked to be reassigned. As a result, he was put in a psychiatric ward and later discharged from the Air Force.

This set him on a new path, trading in his wings for a stethoscope. Clements became a doctor and again went back to war, this time in El Salvador, where he cared for civilians behind enemy lines.

His story became an Oscar-winning film called “Witness to War,” and next month he’ll be sharing this film and more of his story at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

