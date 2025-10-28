'Witness to War:' The remarkable transformation of a soldier turned doctor

In 1969, Charlie Clements entered the Vietnam War as a pilot.

After nine months though, something had shifted: his moral convictions had changed and he asked to be reassigned. As a result, he was put in a psychiatric ward and later discharged from the Air Force.

This set him on a new path, trading in his wings for a stethoscope. Clements became a doctor and again went back to war, this time in El Salvador, where he cared for civilians behind enemy lines.