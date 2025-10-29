Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: October 29, 2025

Idaho’s Medical Freedom Act, which took effect on July 1, has public health experts concerned. The law makes it illegal in Idaho for schools, employers, and even local governments to require vaccines and other medical interventions.

Supporters of the law see this as a win for personal choice and medical freedom. Critics say it could open the door to the return of diseases that were once wiped out in the U.S., and now the folks behind this new law want to use it as a model for other states across the country.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines.