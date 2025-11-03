Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho - Protecting agriculture communities
This is the fifth segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.
Over a five year period in Idaho, more than 2,000 farms vanished and rampant growth is encroaching on land that used to be home to agriculture communities.
So who's working to protect farmers as that land disappears?
We’re looking at protecting agriculture communities as part of our Land And Legacy - Farming In Idaho series. Chris Colson, Executive Director of the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, Jennifer Riebe, Payette County Commissioner and Grace Crookham-Guy with Grow Idaho join Idaho Matters to look at the problem and possible solutions.