Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho
Environment
Idaho Matters

Land and Legacy: Growth and farming in Idaho

By Samantha Wright,
Gemma Gaudette
Published November 10, 2025 at 1:39 PM MST
Keri Smith and her chickens.

This is the sixth segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

Today, we're exploring how planning and land use policy shape growth — and what that means for Idaho's farms.

Here’s a little background: from 2017 to 2022, there was a seven percent decline in the number of farms in America. In Idaho, more than 2,000 farms disappeared.

Does growth actually pay for itself? How could our choices today affect farmland, local food and rural communities tomorrow? We’re sitting down with farmers and planners, city managers and experts to cover a wide array of topics, including what the future holds.

Gemma Gaudette sat down with Heather Worthington Principal with Urban Three, Rick Hogaboam, current Canyon County Clerk and Mayor-Elect of Nampa, Grace Crookham-Guy, marketing and events coordinator for Grow Idaho and Keri Smith, a past Canyon County Commissioner and the executive director of Growing Together Idaho.

Idaho Matters Land and LegacyFarming
