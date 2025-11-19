Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: November 19, 2025
Whooping cough cases are on the rise across the United States.
New data from the CDC indicates infections are higher now than at the same time last year. Meanwhile, Whitman County health officials in Pullman and Washington are investigating an outbreak in Washington State University.
Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak" joined Idaho Matters to talk about the health news making headlines.