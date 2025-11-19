© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.
Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: November 19, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 19, 2025 at 1:40 PM MST
Supplies sit on a table as a pharmacist prepares to administer vaccines for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap), right, and seasonal flu to a patient, at a CVS pharmacy.

Whooping cough cases are on the rise across the United States.

New data from the CDC indicates infections are higher now than at the same time last year. Meanwhile, Whitman County health officials in Pullman and Washington are investigating an outbreak in Washington State University.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak" joined Idaho Matters to talk about the health news making headlines.

