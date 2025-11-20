Shifting tariff policies impact U.S. imports and consumers

The New York Times is reporting that tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump had an impact on trade in August, with a more than five percent drop in the import of goods and services.

The tariff landscape keeps changing, and the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether the president has the power to put these tariffs into place.

In the meantime, how are tariffs affecting the price of things like food? How will they affect the holiday buying season? And how are they affecting our relationships with countries like Canada?

Dr. Ross Burkhart, economist and professor at Boise State, sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to answer these questions.

