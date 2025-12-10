© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: December 10, 2025

By Samantha Wright
Published December 10, 2025 at 2:26 PM MST
An adult puts a new diaper on a baby.
Harish Kumar
/
Flickr

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are changing their recommendations on when to give babies the hepatitis B vaccine. The World Health Organization has weighed in on GLP-1 weight loss drugs. We’re learning that some doctors say some cancers should not be treated, and you sent us a question about the flu shot.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk about the health news making headlines.

Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableHepatitisWeight Loss
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
