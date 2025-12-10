Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: December 10, 2025
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are changing their recommendations on when to give babies the hepatitis B vaccine. The World Health Organization has weighed in on GLP-1 weight loss drugs. We’re learning that some doctors say some cancers should not be treated, and you sent us a question about the flu shot.
Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk about the health news making headlines.