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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 24, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 24, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio

Boise-based Albertsons is making headlines, but not the kind the company was hoping for after stocks took a plunge when company officials reported a big decline in grocery sales.

Idaho voters will decide this November whether to restore abortion rights and the candidates for governor are already staking out very different positions. The Gem State and the Trump administration agree on keeping noncitizens off the voter rolls but are clashing over federal oversight of state elections.

Plus, the nonprofit behind the Ponderosa Center in McCall has found a new home after scaling back its'' plans.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableElectionsAbortion ReversalAlbertsons
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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