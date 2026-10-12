The Cabin opens its doors to a new era of storytelling
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The Cabin
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The Cabin
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The Cabin
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The Cabin
This month a familiar Boise landmark is getting a fresh new look.
For three decades, The Cabin has been a place for our literary community to gather, learn and create. Now, following a major renovation, the nonprofit is opening its doors with more space to support the storytellers that make our city special.
Executive Director Kurt Zwolfer, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the opening.