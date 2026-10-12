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Idaho Matters

The Cabin opens its doors to a new era of storytelling

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 12, 2026 at 1:51 PM MDT
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The Cabin
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The Cabin

This month a familiar Boise landmark is getting a fresh new look.

For three decades, The Cabin has been a place for our literary community to gather, learn and create. Now, following a major renovation, the nonprofit is opening its doors with more space to support the storytellers that make our city special.

Executive Director Kurt Zwolfer, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the opening.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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