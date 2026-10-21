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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: October 21, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 21, 2026 at 1:51 PM MDT
An adult gets a flu shot.
PhotoAlto/Michele Constantini
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Getty Images

Flu season is starting to pick up across the country and health officials say some parts of the U.S. are seeing more activity than they normally would this early in the fall.

The CDC says flu cases are increasing in several regions, with the west coast seeing some of the strongest early activity.

Here in Idaho flu activity is still relatively low, but there are signs the virus is starting to spread.

It's still too early to know just how bad this flu season will be. Health officials say now is a good time to think about getting your flu shot before the busier winter months arrive.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer listener questions!

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableFluVaccinationCDC
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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