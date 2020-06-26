"A Long Petal Of The Sea" By Isabel Allende

Note: This is an encore edition of Reader's Corner. This episode originally aired in June 2020.

A Long Petal of the Sea, is an epic novel spanning decades and crossing continents that follows two young people as they flee the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War in search of a place to call home.

In the late 1930s, when General Franco and his Fascists succeed in overthrowing the government, hundreds of thousands are forced to flee. Starting over on a new continent, their trials are just beginning, and over the course of their lives they will face trial after trial, destined to witness the battle between freedom and repression as it plays out across the world.

The New York Times Book Review said of the book: “… one of the strongest and most affecting works in Isabel Allende’s long career.”

Born in Peru and raised in Chile, Isabel Allende has written 24 books, which have been translated into 42 languages, selling more than 74 million copies and garnering more than 60 awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

