"Putin's People" By Catherine Belton

Note: This is an encore edition of Reader's Corner. The original episode premiered in August 2020.

Interference in American elections. The sponsorship of extremist politics in Europe. War in the Ukraine. In recent years, Vladimir Putin’s Russia has waged a concerted campaign to expand its influence and undermine Western institutions. But how and why did all this come about, and who has orchestrated it?

In Putin’s People, Catherine Belton reveals the untold story of how Vladimir Putin and the small group of KGB men surrounding him rose to power and looted their country. Putin’s People -- called by the Financial Times “the best single volume written about Putin, the people around him and perhaps even about contemporary Russia itself in the past three decades” – is the definitive account of how hopes for the new Russia went astray, with stark consequences for its inhabitants and, increasingly, the world.

Catherine Belton is an investigative correspondent for Reuters. She worked from 2007 to 2013 as the Moscow correspondent for the Financial Times, and previously reported for Moscow Times and Business Week. In 2009, she was shortlisted for Business Journalist of the year at the British Press Awards, and she joins us today from London.

