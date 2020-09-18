"Supreme Inequality" By Adam Cohen

Note: This is an encore edition of Reader's Corner. The episode originally aired in September 2020.

Supreme Inequality is a revelatory examination of the conservative direction of the Supreme Court over the last fifty years. Contrary to what Americans would like to believe, the Court does surprisingly little to protect the rights of the poor and disadvantaged.

Many of the greatest successes of the Warren Court, in areas such as school desegregation, voting rights, and protecting workers, have been abandoned in favor of rulings that protect corporations at the expense of ordinary Americans. A triumph of American legal, political, and social history, Supreme Inequality holds to account the highest court in the land, and shows how much damage it has done to America’s ideals of equality, democracy, and justice for all.

Adam Cohen is a former member of the New York Times editorial board and senior writer for Time magazine, and is the author Nothing to Fear: FDR’s Inner Circle and the Hundred Days That Created Modern America. A graduate of Harvard Law School, he was president of volume 100 of the Harvard Law Review.

