"Spymaster's Prism" By Jack Devine

In his latest book, Spymaster’s Prism: The Fight Against Russian Aggression, retired CIA operator and legendary spymaster Jack Devine details the unending struggle with Russia and its intelligence agencies as it works against our national security. Devine tells this story through the unique perspective of a seasoned CIA professional who served more than three decades, some at the highest levels of the agency. Walking us through the fascinating spy cases and covert actions of Russia, Devine covers not only the Cold War but up to Russia’s interference in the Trump era and predictions for the future.

Jack Devine is a 32-year veteran of the CIA, serving at the pinnacle of his career as the CIA’s top spymaster - Acting Deputy Director of the CIA’s operations outside the United States. An expert on intelligence matters, Devine’s writing frequently appears in The Washington Post, The Financial Times, and elsewhere.

