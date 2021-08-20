© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Reader's Corner

"How Beautiful We Were" By Imbolo Mbue

Published August 20, 2021 at 7:54 PM MDT
“We should have known the end was near.” So begins Imbolo Mbue’s powerful second novel, How Beautiful We Were. Set in the fictional African village of Kosawa, it tells of a people living in fear amid environmental degradation wrought by an American oil company. Pipeline spills have rendered farmlands infertile. Children are dying from drinking toxic water. Promises of cleanup and financial reparations to the villagers are made, and ignored. The country’s government, led by a brazen dictator, exists to serve its own interests. Left with few choices, the people of Kosawa decide to fight back.

Imbolo Mbue is the author of the New York Times bestseller Behold the Dreamers, which won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction, among other honors. The novel has been translated into eleven languages, adapted into an opera and a stage play, and optioned for a movie.

Reader's CornerClimate ChangeReaders CornerOil and GasLiterature
