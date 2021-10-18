"Call Me Elizabeth Lark" By Melissa Colasanti

On today’s program, novelist Melissa Colasanti joins us to talk about her debut novel, Call Me Elizabeth Lark.

Twenty years ago, Myra Barkley’s daughter disappeared from the rocky beach across from the family inn, off the Oregon coast. Ever since, Myra has waited at the front desk for her child to come home. One rainy afternoon, the miracle happens–her missing daughter, now twenty-eight years old with a child of her own, walks in the door. But the reunion isn’t so simple: Elizabeth Lark is on the run, wanted after killing her abusive husband.

Melissa Colasanti’s writing has appeared in Lithub, Memoir Magazine, The Coffin Bell Journal and others. She holds a BFA in fiction from Boise State University and is the Stephen R. Kustra scholar in creative writing for 2019. Call Me Elizabeth Lark is her first novel.

