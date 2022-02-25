© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

"Futureproof" By Kevin Roose

Published February 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM MST
futureproof-book.jpeg

After decades of hype and sci-fi fantasies, artificial intelligence is leaping out of research labs and into the center of our lives. Automation shapes our entire human experience, with AI and algorithms influencing the TV shows we watch, the music we listen to, the beliefs we hold, and the relationships we form. And while the age-old debate over whether automation will destroy jobs rages on, an even more important question is being ignored: How can we be happy, successful humans in a world built by and for machines?

In Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation, New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose lays out a hopeful, pragmatic vision of how humans can thrive in the machine age. He shares the secrets of people and organizations that have survived technological change, and explains how we can protect our own futures.

Kevin Roose is an award-winning technology columnist for The New York Times. He is the host of “Rabbit Hole,” a New York Times-produced podcast about what the internet is doing to us, and a regular guest on “The Daily.” Roose is the New York Times bestselling author of three books: Futureproof, Young Money, and The Unlikely Disciple.

